Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 26

Two killed as heavy rains batter Haiti’s south

At least two people were killed and several houses destroyed as heavy rains associated with two surface troughs battered the south of this Caribbean Community country for the past three days.

The Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said the rains, which also affected south-west Cuba and Jamaica, caused widespread flooding and the collapse of several bridges, and caused damage to the agricultural and livestock sectors.

Many homes, especially in the city of Les Cayes, Torbeck and Port Salut, were destroyed. DPC said that the two deaths were reported in Great South.

Rwandan Police peacekeepers in Haiti decorated

United Nations has decorated eighteen Rwanda National Police (RNP) officers serving in Haiti with service medals for their outstanding peacekeeping role in the Caribbean nation.

The officers serving as Individual Police Officers (IPOs) under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) were decorated over the weekend in a ceremony held in Port Au Prince.