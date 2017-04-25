Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 25

Haiti leader pleads guilty to money laundering in drug case

A former Haitian coup leader and recently elected senator in that country pleaded guilty Monday to a US drug money-laundering charge under a deal that should allow him to avoid a potential sentence of life in prison for cocaine trafficking.
Under the plea deal, the recommended prison sentence for Guy Philippe is nine years and the drug trafficking charge would be dropped. He also faces a US$1.5 million fine at a sentencing hearing July 5.

Haiti PM’s motorcade hits 2, killing 1 near flooded zone

A motorcade carrying Haiti’s prime minister struck two teenage boys, killing one, as officials drove into the country’s third largest city on Monday to see flood damage left by heavy rains.

April 25, 2017

