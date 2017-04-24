Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 24

Security boosted along Dominican Republic/Haiti border
Security along the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has been increased following plans by the United Nations to withdraw is peacekeepers, MINUSTAH from Haiti.
On Friday, Defense minister Rubén Darío Paulino said the number of Dominican troops will be gradually increased all along 391-kilometer border until November.
