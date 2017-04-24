Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 24

Security boosted along Dominican Republic/Haiti border

Security along the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti has been increased following plans by the United Nations to withdraw is peacekeepers, MINUSTAH from Haiti.

On Friday, Defense minister Rubén Darío Paulino said the number of Dominican troops will be gradually increased all along 391-kilometer border until November.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

April 24, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching