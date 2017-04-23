Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.

–HELEN KELLER

Have you ever been around someone who complains non-stop and points out every single thing that’s wrong or could go wrong? They always hope for the worst and assume awful things about people. They place the blame on the world for all of their problems. To be around negative people is draining. They are like leeches that suck the living life out of you. We expend more energy to be around them.

The Effects of Negativity

Negativity affects us physically, spiritually, emotionally, and mentally – it eats up like cancer. Research studies have proven that negativity deteriorates the body quickly. It causes people to have physical problems, including heart disease, shallow breathing, high blood pressure, etc. In addition, most negative people don’t have lasting friendships. People are put off by their bitterness. Bitterness comes from a state of heart that doesn’t want to let go of the hurt, pain, and offenses caused by others. People filled with bitterness hurt others to prevent themselves from being hurt. It’s a false sense of emotional security. The only way to remove bitterness is to forgive others and truly let go of the hurt, pain, and confusion of yesteryear.

If you’re going through a situation right now, a negative person is the last person you would want to talk to. Their words will cause you to be more hopeless about your circumstances. Instead, seek counsel from a trustworthy person who seems knowledgeable about the type of situation you’re going through.

Don’t go to a person who gossips or slanders others. If you do, your business will be known around town by the end of the day. Word travels fast, and let’s face it: If a person talks to you about others behind their backs, that same person is most likely going to talk about you behind your back.

You need to be aware how critical it is for you to surround yourself with positivity. Think of it this way: Your life depends on it! If you are involved with a negative person, the toxic, damaging relationship can have adverse effects on your well-being.

If, for any reason, you are being abused (verbally, sexually, emotionally, or physically), please do not stay in that type

of situation. Don’t be silent. Tell a close friend that you trust. Seek professional help. There are many resources available and caring people who can help you deal with your situation. I listed some of them at the end of this book.

Surround Yourself With Positive People

Some of our friends and associates can influence us in such a profound way. They can either add or subtract from our lives. Do your friends build you up or tear you down? True friends should help you, and not hinder you from making positive changes in your life.

Let go of the negative people in your life, and surround yourself with people who are positive. What comes to mind when you think of a positive person? Whenever you come across positive people, they tend to be so full of life, love, joy, and peace! Whenever you’re around them, you feel good. They uplift your spirits, encourage you, and always think and want the best for you. If you know anyone like this, learn from them. Unlike negative people, they are more open to share their wealth of positivity with you!

Excerpts from “How to Stay Motivated” by Cindy Similien-Johnson.