From Haiti to Harlem: Haitian Dancer Makes NYC Debut With the Legendary Dance Theater of Harlem

by M. Skye Holly

His favorite ballet is Bhakti by Maurice Béjart. The music and deep red colors found in the performance feel familiar to Sanford Placide, even though the story is rooted in Indian Hindu culture. The color remind him of life and diversity. It is mostly the movement of the dance that he relates to, and Béjart’s desire to expose audiences to the global community that he is inspired by.

Placide was born in Port-au-Prince and raised in Gonaïves, Haiti, and is ever proud to hail from “a city of revolutionaries.” This week Placide fulfilled a lifelong dream of dancing in New York City with the legendary Dance Theatre of Harlem.

