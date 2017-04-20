Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 21

Haiti Wants to Revive Military Now that UN Mission Ends

As U.N. military peacekeepers prepare for a full exit from this Caribbean nation, a small engineering corps of 100 men is the first wave of Haiti’s efforts to try and revive a military force some 22 years after a national army was disbanded. While Haiti is a long way off from having a real military, these initial efforts to build up a defense force at whatever level excites some and unnerves others.

April 20, 2017

