Haiti to rebuild National Palace smashed in 2010 earthquake
A new National Palace will be built over the next several years to resemble the iconic 90-year-old structure smashed during Haiti’s cataclysmic 2010 earthquake, authorities announced Wednesday.
President Jovenel Moise, who took office in February, launched a palace reconstruction commission that includes Haitian architects and historians. He pledged that the Parliament and the Palace of Justice will also be rebuilt during his five-year administration.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 20 - April 19, 2017
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 19 - April 18, 2017
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 18 - April 18, 2017
Leave a Reply