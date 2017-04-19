Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 20

Haiti to rebuild National Palace smashed in 2010 earthquake

A new National Palace will be built over the next several years to resemble the iconic 90-year-old structure smashed during Haiti’s cataclysmic 2010 earthquake, authorities announced Wednesday.

President Jovenel Moise, who took office in February, launched a palace reconstruction commission that includes Haitian architects and historians. He pledged that the Parliament and the Palace of Justice will also be rebuilt during his five-year administration.

April 19, 2017

