Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 19

Jetblue To Add A Fourth Route To Haiti

JetBlue’s continues to expand its footprint in the Caribbean, this time with new route to Haiti.

The carrier revealed plans to add non-stop service from its Orlando focus city to Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince. JetBlue says the route would launch in December, pending regulatory approvals, and would be flown with 100-seat Embraer E190 jets. The company adds “seats are expected to go out for sale in the coming weeks.”

The Orlando route would become JetBlue’s fourth to Port-au-Prince. The airline already flies to the airport from its bases at New York JFK, Boston and Fort Lauderdale.

Lawsuit against SLS South Beach hotel claims Haitian workers were called ‘slaves’

“Let those slaves do the work.” That was the alleged response from a manager at the SLS South Beach hotel after a group of black Haitian workers asked management to fix a broken service elevator, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the hotel.

According to the suit, filed in U.S. district court in Miami by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a group of at least 15 Haitian workers were repeatedly discriminated against by hotel management on the basis of their race, national origin or skin color, before being fired from the hotel in 2014.

The suit claims that the workers, all of them dish washers or stewards, were treated differently than Hispanic workers with similar duties.