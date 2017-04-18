Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 18

UN Security Council approves smaller successor mission in Haiti
The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate of Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) for a final six months, deciding to replace it with a follow-up, smaller peacekeeping mission.
The UN said that the mission would help the Haitian Government strengthen rule-of-law institutions, further develop and support the Haitian National Police, and engage in human rights monitoring, reporting and analysis.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times
