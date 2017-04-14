Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 14

The U.N. Just Unanimously Voted to End Its Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti

The Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to end the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after 13 years, sending a strong signal that the international community believes the impoverished Caribbean nation is stabilizing after successful elections.

Donors Shipping Meals to Feed Inmates at Dismal Haiti Lockup

A U.S. nonprofit says a collection of donors are shipping 23,000 meals to help feed inmates at Haiti’s largest lockup.

The HaitiChildren group says it was moved to organize food donations following publication of a February article by The Associated Press that revealed an upsurge of preventable deaths at the Port-au-Prince penitentiary due to rampant malnutrition as well as overcrowding and infectious diseases.

The first batch of food is currently being shipped to Haiti.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

April 14, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching