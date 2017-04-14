Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 14

The U.N. Just Unanimously Voted to End Its Peacekeeping Mission in Haiti
The Security Council voted unanimously Thursday to end the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti in mid-October after 13 years, sending a strong signal that the international community believes the impoverished Caribbean nation is stabilizing after successful elections.
Donors Shipping Meals to Feed Inmates at Dismal Haiti Lockup
A U.S. nonprofit says a collection of donors are shipping 23,000 meals to help feed inmates at Haiti’s largest lockup.
The HaitiChildren group says it was moved to organize food donations following publication of a February article by The Associated Press that revealed an upsurge of preventable deaths at the Port-au-Prince penitentiary due to rampant malnutrition as well as overcrowding and infectious diseases.
The first batch of food is currently being shipped to Haiti.
