Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 13

Sri Lankan UN peacekeepers accused of involvement in Haiti child-sex ring

United Nations peacekeepers allegedly sexually exploited vulnerable people in Haiti they were sent to protect in a litany of horrific abuse.

The Associated Press reviewed UN data during a 12-year period from 2004, during which time there were nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse globally.

These included 300 cases involving children by personnel from 23 countries.

Among the most egregious cases involved 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers in Haiti allegedly sexually abusing nine children as young as 12 in a sex ring between 2004 and 2007.

JetBlue Expands Successful Port-au-Prince Service with Nonstop Orlando Flights

JetBlue announced its intent to operate service between Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) later this year (a). JetBlue intends to launch this route, which currently does not have nonstop service, in December pending government approval. Seats are expected to go out for sale in the coming weeks.