Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 12

President urges Parliament to cooperate for the future development of Haiti

President Jovenel Moise has urged legislators to cooperate with his administration for the socio-economic development of the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country, regarded as one of the poorest in the western hemisphere.

Speaking at ceremony where Prime Minister Dr Jack Guy Lafontant presented the 2017 legislative agenda that included at least 50 draft laws to the President of the Senate, Youri Latortue, on Monday, Moise, who was sworn into office in February, said that it was necessary for there to be cooperation among all stakeholders for the benefit of the entire population.

Recent political advances set stage to address pressing challenges, says UN envoy

Highlighting improvements in Haiti’s political situation, including the recent elections and opportunities to address longstanding disputes, the senior United Nations official in the island nation has urged the international community to continue its partnership with Haiti and its people to help consolidate the gains achieved.

“The elections provided for the installation of all directly-elected officials at all levels of Haiti’s governance structure for the first time since 2006, including the peaceful transfer of power to the third democratically-elected President since 2004” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Sandra Honoré.

“Haiti’s return to Constitutional order and the full functioning of the Executive, the Legislature and local government has now set the stage to address the many pressing challenges facing the country,” she added.