Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 11

Karen Civil Opens STEM Focused Computer Lab in Haiti
On April 10, 2017, media and entertainment mogul Karen Civil opened her Live Civil Computer Lab at the House of Hope Orphanage in Titanyen, Haiti. In partnership with the Jack Brewer Foundation, Civil donated 20 computers to assist the orphanage in furthering STEM education in Haiti. In addition, former VP of marketing at Beats by Dre, Omar Johnson donated a set of headphones to accompany each computer, and vans contributed to the event by giving a new pair of shoes to each of the school’s students.
