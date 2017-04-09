Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 10

Haiti president’s office bristles over stoning of motorcade

The office of Haiti’s president is using strong language to criticize people who threw rocks at his motorcade, calling them “extremists” who must be brought to justice.

President Jovenel Moise’s motorcade was targeted Friday by a group of people hurling stones in Arcahaie, a coastal town north of Haiti’s capital. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Moise’s office said late Saturday in a statement that the incident endangered his life and constituted “a serious threat to the public peace and security of the state.”

UN mission says it can’t ferry Haiti humanitarian supplies

The U.N. stabilization mission in Haiti says its helicopters and other vehicles will soon no longer be able to transport supplies by the humanitarian community or schedule special flight requests.

A Friday statement says that “air and land transport resources previously available to the community will be drastically reduced in the very near future as part of the ongoing transition process” within Haiti’s U.N. operations.