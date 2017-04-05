Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 6

Six months after Hurricane Matthew, a food and nutritional crisis is beginning in Haiti

The food insecurity situation, already worrying in 2015 with 47.5% of the families affected in the drought zones (CNSA, 2015), has significantly worsened. Today, 1.5 million people are food insecure, and 280 000 are people severely food insecure, says the last analysis lead by the CNSA (National Coordination for the Food Security; 2017).

Hurricane Matthew had a particularly devastating impact on the food production: two thirds of the farmers underwent damages to their plots, two thirds lost at least three quarters of their stocks, and two thirds of the farm animals were lost.