Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 5

Glen Rock Pizzeria Helps Haitian Farmers Recover From Hurricane

Francesca Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta in Glen Rock has donated $1 for every pie sold in the second half of March to help farmers in Haiti recover following Hurricane Matthew.

The $718 donation will help farmers plant 1,436 trees, and rebuild their cacao and coffee tree farms, which were destroyed in the October disaster.

Civil Society Groups Against Mining in Haiti

Civil society organisations here have called on the new Haitian government to abandon plans for allowing for the exploitation of metal mining in the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

In a statement, the civil society groups, including the Platform of Haitian Human Rights Organizations (POHDH), the National Network for the Defence of Human Rights Human Rights (RNDDH) and the National Episcopal Justice and Peace Commission (CE-JILAP), said they are against the announcement by the new government of Prime Minister Dr Guy Lafontant to introduce legislation to “regulate and allow mining while minimizing negative impacts on the environment”.