Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – April 3

Haiti Stands Up to US, Rejects OAS ‘Coup’ Attempt Against Venezuela

On Tuesday, Haiti’s ambassador to the Organization of American States, Jean-Victor Harvel Jean-Baptiste, blasted diplomats of meddling in Venezuela’s internal affairs, referring to recent efforts led by Secretary-General Luis Almagro to suspend the country from the regional body.

“If we authorize the threat of a coup d’etat, cosmetically disguised, against Venezuela, we cannot prevent this from happening against other countries,” Jean-Baptiste said. “What is happening at the OAS at this very moment promises dark days for the hemispheric organization and for our region.”

April 2, 2017

