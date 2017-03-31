Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 31

Martine Moïse in Florida

The First Lady, Martine Moïse paid an official visit to Florida  at the invitation of the city of North-Miami. The First Lady received the key to the city from Mayor Smith Joseph in the presence of several municipal and Miami district authorities. She took advantage of her stay to visit a waste collection and processing plant.

Work begins for amending the Constitution

On Wednesday evening, the Special Commission for the amendment of the Constitution of the Chamber of Deputies began process of amending the constitution. Over the course of the next two years, the Commission will gather suggestions from stakeholders regarding amending the constitution.

 

March 31, 2017

