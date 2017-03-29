Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 30

North Miami To Host, Honor Haiti’s First Lady Martine Moise

Beginning Wednesday, March 29, the city of North Miami will host the Republic of Haiti’s first lady, Martine Moise, the city’s guest of honor in its 2017 Women’s History Month Celebration.

North Miami Mayor, Dr. Smith Joseph, D.O., Pharm.D., will present Martine Moise with a key to the city during a ceremony held on Wednesday, March 29 at 1 p.m. in the city’s council chambers, located at 776 NE 125th St.