Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 29

Haiti, 9th country with the most refusal of Visa US

Haiti is ranked 9th among countries with the highest refusal rate for American Visa, with a refusal rate of 64.5%, the country with the highest refusal rate is Cuba with 81.9%

Boca Grande Reaches Fundraising Goal to Build 130 Homes in Gressier, Haiti

The Boca Grande Hope For Haitians has stepped up its home building mission in Haiti with the international relief and development organization Food For The Poor by funding one of its most ambitious home building projects since it began working through the charity in 2009.

“I want to express my gratitude to God for guiding this project to a successful conclusion,” said Ben Scott, Co-Chairman of Boca Grande Hope For Haitians. “The goal of building 130 homes in one year was four times greater than any other project over the past eight years and could only happen with His help.”