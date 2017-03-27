Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 28

Chile Leader Visits Haiti as UN Prepares For Troop Pullout

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet traveled to Haiti on Monday for talks with government and U.N. officials weeks before the start of her country’s announced withdrawal of military peacekeepers.

Bachelet’s stop included meetings with President Jovenel Moise, the U.N. special envoy to Haiti and the nearly 400 Chileans currently serving in the U.N. stabilization mission.

Nearly 13,000 People Deported

In the first three months of this year alone, there were a total of 12,644 Haitian nationals, whose immigration status in the Dominican Republic was in limbo, according to the coordinator of the Returnees and Refugees Support Group (GARR), Saint-Pierre Beaubrun.

The Haitian government has not made a formal decision to help nationals on the other side of the island. Next June, the moratorium granted to those facing deportation will expire.