Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 27

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, to make official visit to Haiti
The Chilean President, Michelle Bachelet, is expected to make an official visit to Haiti on Monday, after a personal invitation by Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
The Chilean President wanted to make the visit before the Chilean contingent of the UN peacekeeping mission leaves Haiti April 30, relayed the newly installed Ambassador of Chili, Patricio Utreras, whose credentials were received by the Haitian President last week.
