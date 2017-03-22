Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 23

Haitian Lawmakers Confirm Lafontant as Prime Minister
Haiti’s lower house of parliament confirmed Jack Guy Lafontant as prime minister Tuesday morning after more than 18 straight hours of deliberations.
Lafontant won the backing of house members by a vote of 95-6, with two members abstaining. He had been approved by the Senate last Thursday after its own 17-hour marathon session.
