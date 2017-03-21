Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 22

New hospital opens in isolated area of southern Haiti

A new hospital opened Monday in a remote section of southern Haiti where residents once had to travel for hours on rutted roads to reach a relatively well equipped medical center.

In a statement, the nonprofit group CMMB-Healthier Lives Worldwide said the health center in the isolated coastal community of Cotes-de-Fer will serve more than 50,000 people who previously did not have access to decent care.

UN chief calls for Haiti peacekeeping mission to end Oct. 15

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending that the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti wrap up with the departure of all 2,370 military personnel by Oct. 15.

The U.N. chief said a successor smaller peacekeeping operation should be established to continue to support police training, political stability, good governance, electoral reform, the rule of law and human rights in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Haiti police dispute there was attempt on Aristide’s life

Haitian police on Tuesday rejected claims by ex-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide’s lawyers and associates that the twice-elected, twice-ousted former leader was the target of an assassination attempt.

Shots were fired at the former president’s motorcade Monday as it passed through an intersection in downtown Port-au-Prince. Aristide ally Yvon Feuille and lawyers have described the incident as an “assassination attempt” and allege the shooters were police.