Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 21

Fire engulfs popular marketplace in Haiti’s capital
A fire has engulfed much of a popular marketplace in Haiti’s capital where hundreds of impoverished vendors sell their wares.
The flames have destroyed numerous wooden stalls and a warehouse storing inventory including fabrics and used clothes.
There are no reports of deaths or injuries.
Lawyers: Attackers shoot at motorcade carrying Aristide
At least two people were wounded Monday when shots were fired at a motorcade carrying former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, lawyers for the ex-leader and a close political associate said.
Yvon Feuille, a senior executive of the Fanmi Lavalas political movement that Aristide founded decades ago, described the shooting at a bustling intersection in downtown Port-au-Prince as an “assassination attempt.”
