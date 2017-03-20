Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 21

Fire engulfs popular marketplace in Haiti’s capital

A fire has engulfed much of a popular marketplace in Haiti’s capital where hundreds of impoverished vendors sell their wares.

The flames have destroyed numerous wooden stalls and a warehouse storing inventory including fabrics and used clothes.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Lawyers: Attackers shoot at motorcade carrying Aristide

At least two people were wounded Monday when shots were fired at a motorcade carrying former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, lawyers for the ex-leader and a close political associate said.

Yvon Feuille, a senior executive of the Fanmi Lavalas political movement that Aristide founded decades ago, described the shooting at a bustling intersection in downtown Port-au-Prince as an “assassination attempt.”

March 20, 2017

