Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 17

Workers Strike At Toussaint Louverture Airport

On Wednesday morning airport security workers at Toussaint Louverture Airport went on a brief strike causing canceled flights out of Port au Prince, Haiti.

Nominated Haiti Prime Minister Seeks Parliament Nod on Program

Haiti’s fledgling government faced one of its first major tests on Wednesday as newly nominated prime minister Jack Guy Lafontant presented policy proposals to parliament, hoping to receive a vote of confidence on his plans.

Though President Jovenel Moise’s Tet Kale party and its allies control the majority in parliament, getting a prime minister’s agenda approved has historically always been a bruising battle.