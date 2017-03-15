Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 16

Haiti PM nominates government of political novices

The Haitian premier has chosen mostly political novices for the country’s new government, nearly three weeks after President Jovenel Moise appointed him to the post.

Jack Guy Lafontant, a doctor who, like Moise, is new to the political scene, signed a decree Monday nominating his 18 ministers, five of whom are women.

The new members must now receive confirmation from the country’s Parliament.

 

March 15, 2017

