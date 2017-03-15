Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 15

Haiti Back on Daylight Saving Time

Haiti reintroduced Daylight Saving Time (DST) on March 12, 2017, setting the clocks forward 1 hour.Haiti’s clock changes will follow the same schedule as the United States.

Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration to Keep Haiti Office

A bipartisan group of lawmakers asked the Trump administration on Monday to maintain an independent State Department office dedicated to assisting poverty-stricken Haiti even as it weighs major budget cuts for the department.

“These events have created unique challenges that require designated State Department staff to coordinate relief to the Western Hemisphere’s most distressed economy,” said the lawmakers’ letter, which was spearheaded by Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. The letter was signed by 10 Democrats and two Republicans, including Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, a daughter of Haitian immigrants.