Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 14

Bus plows into parade crowd in Haiti, killing 34
At least 34 people were killed and 17 others injured in northern Haiti after a bus plowed into a festival crowd before dawn Sunday, in what local authorities said was a hit and run incident.
Haiti president demands investigation into bus tragedy
President Jovenel Moïse has called on the competent authorities to investigate “as soon as possible” a crash that occurred on Sunday resulting in the death of 34 people and injuring 17 others.
Police said that the accident occurred when a bus slammed into a crowd in the city of Gonaives, north of here.
In a statement, Moise said he was dismayed by the “terrible accident” and expressed his “deep sadness.
