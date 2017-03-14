Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 14

Bus plows into parade crowd in Haiti, killing 34

At least 34 people were killed and 17 others injured in northern Haiti after a bus plowed into a festival crowd before dawn Sunday, in what local authorities said was a hit and run incident.

Haiti president demands investigation into bus tragedy

President Jovenel Moïse has called on the competent authorities to investigate “as soon as possible” a crash that occurred on Sunday resulting in the death of 34 people and injuring 17 others.

Police said that the accident occurred when a bus slammed into a crowd in the city of Gonaives, north of here.

In a statement, Moise said he was dismayed by the “terrible accident” and expressed his “deep sadness.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

March 14, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching