Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 13

Haiti Pays Last Respects to Rene Preval, Champion of Rural Poor

Former Haitian President Rene Preval was buried Saturday after a state funeral in Port-au-Prince, a final tribute to a beloved champion of the rural poor.

Preval, who served two terms as president, died on March 3 at age 74. His sister told local media that he had suffered a heart attack.

Caricom Pays Tribute to Former Haitian Leader

The Caribbean Community (Caricom) yesterday paid tribute to the former, Haitian president René Préval, who died last week of a stroke. He was 74.

In a condolence message, Caricom Secretary-General Irwin La Rocque described Préval, whose body now lies in state ahead of the official State funeral today, as “an astute and consummate politician” whose “skill was amply demonstrated by the fact that he is the only Haitian President to serve fully his elected term of office on both occasions”.

March 12, 2017

