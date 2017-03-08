Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 9

Embassy of Haiti in Washington DC launches new exhibit “Pearls of Excellence: An Exploration of Haitian Contributions to American Society”

The Embassy of Haiti has embarked on a mission to share Haiti’s culture and history with a diverse audience in the United States. A new key vehicle in this effort is “Pearls of Excellence: An Exploration of Haitian Contributions to American Society” — an ongoing exhibit and educational series that marks historical milestones of Haitians in American history.

 

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

March 8, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching