Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 9

Embassy of Haiti in Washington DC launches new exhibit “Pearls of Excellence: An Exploration of Haitian Contributions to American Society”
The Embassy of Haiti has embarked on a mission to share Haiti’s culture and history with a diverse audience in the United States. A new key vehicle in this effort is “Pearls of Excellence: An Exploration of Haitian Contributions to American Society” — an ongoing exhibit and educational series that marks historical milestones of Haitians in American history.
