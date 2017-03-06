  • (L-R) Regine Roumain, Dr Jean Eddy Saint Paul, Emeline Michel, Cassandre Thrasybule
  • (L-R) Emeline Michel, Dr Jean Eddy Saint Paul
  • Emeline Michel
  • (L-R) Regine Roumain, Emeline Michel, Dr Jean Eddy Saint Paul
  • (L-R) Emeline Michel, Cindy Johnson
  • (L-R) Emeline Michel, Dr Jean Eddy Saint Paul
Arts & Culture

Voices from Haiti: Artists as Activists

 

On March 2, the Haitian Studies Institute hosted a free panel discussion about the role of Haitian artists as activists, both at home and abroad. The panel featured vocalist and Red Cross Ambassador Emeline Michel, acclaimed author Ibi Zoboi; Régine Roumain, the Executive Director of Haiti Cultural Exchange; Dr. Jean Eddy Saint Paul, the founding Director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute; and filmmaker and journalist Cassandre Thrasybule.

 

 

 

Fabiola Jean is a rising broadcast journalist who enjoys being a part of multiple entrepreneurial endeavors such as film making. She aspires to one day achieving a legacy that will impact numerous lives.
March 6, 2017

