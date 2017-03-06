Voices from Haiti: Artists as Activists

On March 2, the Haitian Studies Institute hosted a free panel discussion about the role of Haitian artists as activists, both at home and abroad. The panel featured vocalist and Red Cross Ambassador Emeline Michel, acclaimed author Ibi Zoboi; Régine Roumain, the Executive Director of Haiti Cultural Exchange; Dr. Jean Eddy Saint Paul, the founding Director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute; and filmmaker and journalist Cassandre Thrasybule.
