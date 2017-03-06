Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 7

UN Urges Haiti Support Ahead Of Major Disaster Risk-Reduction Conference

The United Nations office dedicated to disaster risk reduction Monday called for urgent support to improve disaster risk management in Haiti, following a damage assessment that shows the country lost US$2.7 billion, or 32 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), as a result of Hurricane Mathew six months ago.

“Hurricane Matthew revealed disturbing truths about least developed countries which lack the capacity to respond adequately to climate change and the rising intensity and frequency of weather-related disasters,” said the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, Robert Glasser.

Six Days Of Mourning In Haiti Following Death Of Former President

Haiti on Monday announced six days of official mourning for the late former president Rene Preval, who died last weekend at his home of a cerebral vascular accident (CVA) or stroke.

A CVA is the sudden death of some brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. Symptoms of a stroke depend on the area of the brain affected.

Secretary General of the Presidency, Yves Germain Joseph, said that Preval’s funeral will take place on Saturday, March 11 and his body will lie in state at the Museum of the Haitian National Pantheon (MUPANAH) on Friday.