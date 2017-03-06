Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 6

Former Haitian President Rene Preval Dies At 74

Former Haitian president Rene Preval has died, the government of the Caribbean nation said on Friday.

Preval, 74, was the first democratically elected modern-day leader of Haiti to serve his full term. In 2012, during his second term as president, Haiti was struck by a devastating earthquake.

March 6, 2017

Haitian Times

