Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 3

Emeline Michel On Art, Activism, And Anticipated Brooklyn Concert

Throughout Michel’s 30 year career she has made an indelible mark in Haitian and world music, performing in a wide array of styles such as jazz, blues, pop, kompa, and traditional Haitian song. Michel has carved out a career where she is as known for the songs she belts out as she is for the issues she will sing or speak out on.

READ MORE

Haitian Beauty Line Kreyol Essence Now Available At Whole Foods

Kreyol Essence is the first company to launch Haitian beauty products at Whole Foods Market and the first Haitian company to bring Haiti’s beauty treasure to the mainstream U.S. & Canadian market.

The Kreyol Essence line includes a shampoo, conditioner, hair milk, pomade, whipped body creme, and hair and body butter all infused with Haitian Castor Oil to promote hair growth and, strengthen, repair, and moisturize damaged hair.