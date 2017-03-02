Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – March 2

Fourth Generation Barbancourt Director Dead At 65

Thierry Gardère died Wednesday in Port-au-Prince of a pulmonary embolism. Gardère’s great-great uncle, Dupré Barbancourt, who moved to Haiti from France, founded the company in 1862. Gardère was in charge of the company’s day to day operations.

Arkansas Man Who Ran Missionary Orphanage in Haiti Accused of Sexually Abusing Girls in His Care

Daniel Pye, 35, traveled to Jacmel, Haiti, “on multiple occasions” between 2008 through 2011 “for the purpose” of abusing minors, the Department of Justice said in an press release on Tuesday.

The Florida native is accused of molesting three of the children in his care, according to the federal criminal complaint obtained by the Miami Herald.