With Colorful Costumes & Rum, Haiti Celebrates Carnival

Haiti’s three-day carnival festivities brought rum-fueled parties and colorful costumes to a southern city that’s still recovering from last year’s punishing Hurricane Matthew.

Haitian revelers are celebrating their troubles away with carnival in Les Cayes.

President Jovenel Moise decided to hold this year’s official carnival events in Les Cayes to help the storm-hit region.