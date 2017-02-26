The World At The Mercy Of Donald Trump

By Marcel Duret,

NOONE ELSE COULD HAVE ACHIEVED WHAT I DID UNDER THE SAME CIRCUMSTANCES!

By now everyone understands that Donald Trump is a phenomenon, an unpredictable man to say the least. There is nothing intrinsically wrong with that. These types of individuals are rare but they rise to prominence every now and then. It just so happened that Donald Trump is the President of the world’s biggest superpower, which makes him the most powerful human being on the planet.

In spite of the outsize temperament we have seen displayed in his twitter tantrums, his billionaire and right wing cabinet picks and frantic and disruptive executive orders, can Trump bring some positive changes in the lives of all citizens of the United States regardless of their race, ethnic origin, or sexual orientation? Could he set for himself certain goals that transcend the selfish egoistical limit of his own tendencies and that of his country? Could a better world for all mankind become his mantra?

I have been struggling for months with the idea of writing about the Donald. I kept postponing it because I was afraid that my friends and acquaintances would label me a fascist, or at best a fool who is trying to justify the unjustifiable. Like most people in my circle, I was shocked when I woke up on the morning of November 9, 2016 and learned that Donald Trump had won the election.

I also happen to be fascinated by this type of individual. For a long time I have been trying to understand what makes them so unbelievably successful at whatever they attempt.

I looked into the science of psychiatry in search of an explanation. What I found is NPD (Narcissistic Personality Disorder). Indeed all the characteristics fit both businessmen Trump and President Trump like a glove. According to the American Psychiatric Association they are:

1. An exaggerated sense of self-importance (e.g., exaggerates achievements and talents, expects to be recognized as superior without commensurate achievements)

2. Preoccupation with fantasies of unlimited success, power, brilliance, beauty or ideal love

3. Believes he is “special” and can only be understood by, or should associate with, other special or high-status people (or institutions)

4. Requires excessive admiration

5. Has a sense of entitlement

6. Selfishly takes advantage of others to achieve his own ends

7. Lacks empathy

8. Is often envious of others or believes others to be envious of him

9. Shows arrogant, haughty, patronizing, or contemptuous behaviors or attitudes

These people are too complex to be confined into such narrow characteristics, but one must admit that much of this type of behavior has already been displayed throughout the well document life of the White House’s latest resident. Whether we agree with them or not, people like Trump have very strong convictions and beliefs. They very seldom listen to others. They appear over confident while at the same type suffering from some type of paranoia! They believe that they can succeed where others have failed and often they are right. Indeed, who could have imagined that Donald Trump would now be president of the United States? Pundits initially laughed. Pollsters balked. Most Americans and others around the world, believed he was a joke. But above even their hunger for money and power, I find that people like Trump are even more motivated by their desire to say that “they have achieved something no one else could have been able to under similar circumstances.” Every day is marathon day for these types of people, which is why when they achieve their seemingly impossible goals, they become restless and start looking for the next impossible conquest.

Donald Trump can turn the world upside down if he chooses to do so. Our job as citizens of the world is to manage to convince him that working for good in the world can become his next impossible conquest. For example, contrary to what he has already expressed he wants to do, he can:

– Stop the proliferation of nuclear arms if not eliminate them entirely;

– Reduce firearm production and distribution worldwide;

– Protect the environment for future generations;

– Become a fighter for women’s rights and the rights of all other oppressed groups;

– Erase the cold war mentality in the world and the reform of the CIA, his sometimes friends and sometimes foes.

One thing I’ve learned from observing Trump and other individuals like him is that they are generally family-oriented people who feel comfortable only when they are surrounded by their immediate family. They trust them more than any other person. Let’s hope that Ivanka and her husband will remain close to him at the white house. Let’s hope that they embrace the above mentioned noble causes and that they will transmit them to the Donald.

Donald Trump can achieve great things for the United States and for the world. He just needs to reset out his priorities and put his huge ego and desire to conquer unsurmountable odds to work for the good of mankind.

Marcel Duret, Former Haitian Ambassador in Tokyo