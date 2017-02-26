Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 27

Salesian Missions Receives Grant Funding from USAID for Hunger for Education Project

Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco headquartered in New Rochelle, N.Y., recently received a grant from the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID) for its Hunger for Education USAID International Food Relief Partnership project in Haiti.

The project will provide a cost share for the shipment of 16 containers of meals, eight from Breedlove, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping eradicate world hunger, and eight containers from Stop Hunger Now, an international relief organization that provides food and life‐saving aid to the world’s most vulnerable. The meals will be shared among seven Salesian centers in the cities of Port-au-Prince, Fort-Liberté, Cap-Haïtien, Les Cayes, Gressier and Gonaïves. In addition, school cooks will receive additional training to prepare the cooked lunch five days a week to ensure proper nutrition that will benefit 12,733 students.

Haiti Government Creates Commission To Probe Prison Conditions

Haiti announced a new government commission on Friday to probe the country’s prisons and other overcrowded lockups and make recommendations to improve desperate conditions for inmates.

President Jovenel Moise, who was sworn in earlier this month as Haiti’s leader for the next five years, announced the creation of the nine-member commission on Friday. The panel will have a month to finish its review and submit a report.

Brooklyn Council Member Launches Petition To Demand The Renewal Of Temporary Protected Status For Haiti In The Aftermath Of Recent Natural Disasters

Council Member Mathieu Eugene formally launched a petition on Feb. 24 to urge President Donald Trump and the Department of Homeland Security to extend Haiti’s designation for Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The petition, which was launched on haititpsrenewal.com, is part of an ongoing effort by Council Member Eugene to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Haiti while providing Haitians living abroad the opportunity to remain in a stable environment.