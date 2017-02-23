Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 24

Haiti Names New Prime Minister

President Jovenel Moise said he has appointed Dr Jack Guy Lafontant, a professor of gastroenterology at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of the State University of Haiti (UEH) as the country’s new prime minister. He replaces Enex Jean-Charles, who submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month to allow the new head of state to enter into discussions with the presidents of both Houses of Parliament for his successor, as stipulated in the Constitution.

Sunrise Airways Launches New Flights to Havana

Sunrise Airways has expanded its service to Cuba with today’s launch of its first-ever flights to Havana. The twice weekly service connects two of the Caribbean’s principal cities – Havana and Port-au-Prince – with the comfort and convenience of nonstop flights aboard a 180-seat Airbus A320.