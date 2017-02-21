Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 22

Mass Funeral Held For Inmates Who Died In “Cruel, Inhuman” Haitian Prison

Relatives wailed in grief or stared stoically as flowers were placed on 20 caskets at a mass funeral for the latest group of inmates who died miserably in Haiti’s largest prison, most without ever having been convicted of any crime.

It was the third funeral service for National Penitentiary inmates organized by Port-au-Prince chief prosecutor Danton Leger since April. It came a day after The Associated Press published an exclusive report on record overcrowding and appalling conditions inside Haiti’s biggest lockup.