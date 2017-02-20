Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 21

Haiti Authorities Clamp Down On Brothels

Haitian authorities say they have closed down at least 40 brothels and hotels since the launch of a campaign late last month to clamp down on such establishments.

Ex-Haitian Rebel Leader Argues Case From US Jail Cell

Former Haiti rebel leader and elected senator, Guy Philippe, has been arguing his case from a United States jail call.

In a highly unusual move, Philippe pleaded his innocence, called on supporters to continue demonstrating for his immediate return to Haiti, and accused former classmate and Haitian Senate President Youri Latortue of heading the conspiracy leading to his unexpected arrest.