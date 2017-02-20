Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 20

CitiHope and JBF Worldwide Provide Millions of Dollars’ Worth of Medicines to Haiti

In partnership with CitiHope, Panexus Haiti and Friends for Good Health, The Jack Brewer Foundation (JBF Worldwide) has sent a 40-foot-long container filled with millions of dollars’ worth of medicine to Innovating Health International (IHI) in Haiti.

“We will distribute the medications to our partners across the country, especially in the areas hit hard by Hurricane Matthew,” says IHI’s Dr. Vincent DeGennaro, Jr. “As the recovery efforts continue, the medications will treat thousands of people across the devastated areas.”

Prosecutors Say Malnutrition Killing Inmates in Haiti Jails

Overcrowding, malnutrition and infectious diseases that flourish in jammed quarters have led to an upsurge of inmate deaths, including 21 at the Port-au-Prince penitentiary just last month. Those who monitor the country’s lockups are sounding an alarm about collapsing conditions.