Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 17

New York Lawmakers Honor Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier

In a series of outings these past few days, Miss Haiti 2016, Raquel Pelissier, was presented with honors by two New York legislators. READ MORE

Physician and Midwives Collaborative Practice Donates to Midwives for Haiti

Dr. David Giammittorio, CEO and founder of Physicians and Midwives Collaborative Practice, announces the donation of $25,000 to Midwives for Haiti, a non-profit dedicated to providing skilled maternity care to mothers in Haiti, the most dangerous country in the Western Hemisphere to give birth.

The $25,000 donation from Physicians and Midwives acknowledges the work Midwives for Haiti is doing to increase access to care and end preventable maternal and infant deaths in Haiti.