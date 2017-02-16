Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 16

Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier Named Goodwill Ambassador

Miss Haiti 2016, the runner-up for Miss Universe 2017, Raquel Pelissier, was named Goodwill Ambassador for Haiti during a visit to the Haitian National Palace. The honor was bestowed to her by President Jovenel Moise at a reception, where she was greeted by a delegation of government officials, collaborators, students and other guests.

Time For UN Peacekeeping Troops To Leave Haiti, Top Official Says

United Nations troops in Haiti could soon be given their marching orders if a top UN official has his way.

UN Under Secretary General for Peacekeeping Operations Hervé Ladsous told the Miami Herald the multinational peacekeeping forces, which have been on the ground in Port-au-Prince since 2004, were no longer needed and he was preparing to forward that recommendation in a formal report to the UN Secretary General.