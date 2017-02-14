Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 15

Haiti Senate President Denies Involvement In Arrest, Extradition Of Colleague

President of the National Assembly, Youri Latortue, has denied any involvement in the arrest and extradition of rebel leader turned politician, Guy Phillippe, after a voice recording surfaced here implicating him in the matter.

In a statement, Latortue said that he was “surprised to learn that the elected Senator of Grand’Anse, Guy Philippe, would put him responsible for his extradition to the United States.”

Haitian Man Admits Role In Scheme To Stage Dozens Of Crashes

A Haitian man has admitted in federal court he was involved in a scheme to stage dozens of car crashes in Connecticut and collected up to $30,000 per wreck by submitting bogus insurance claims.

Jacques Fleurijeune, also known as “Magic,” pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He faces up to two decades in prison.