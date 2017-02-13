Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 14

Haiti President Meets Qatari Ambassador

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise Received HE Qatar’s non-resident Ambassador to Haiti Khamis Al Sahouti.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them, in addition to matters of common concern.

Haiti Records Slowdown In Economic Activity

Haiti has recorded a slowdown in economic activity in the first quarter of 2016-17, compared to the previous quarter, the Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH) has reported. It said the growth rate of the industrial production index is expected to fall to 1.6 per cent after the 4.8 per cent increase in the fourth quarter of 2015-2016.