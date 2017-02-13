Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 13

UN peacekeeping chief says solid progress made in Haiti

The head of the United Nations peacekeeping operations in Haiti says while the security situation in the French-speaking Caribbean country is “not perfect,” solid progress has been made over the past few years.

The UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Hervé Ladsous, also indicated that the organisation is considering a change in the mandate of the UN Stabilisation Mission, known by the French acronym MINUSTAH.

Haiti PM submits resignation

Prime Minister Enex Jean-Charles has submitted his letter of resignation to President, Jovenel Moise allowing the new head of state to enter into discussions with the presidents of both Houses of Parliament for his successor, as stipulated in the Constitution.