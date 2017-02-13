Garry Pierre-Pierre Talks Summer Youth Jobs

On this edition of Independent Sources, hosted by Garry Pierre-Pierre, we talk about a proposed plan to overhaul the city’s summer jobs program to provide paid jobs for the more than 100,000 high schoolers looking for employment each summer. We learn about an Internet campaign that’s fighting back against colorism in the Indian community. Then we meet a chaplain who his following in his mother’s footsteps by taking to the streets to help others in need and teaching others to do the same. (Taped 04-04-16)