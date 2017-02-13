Celebrate Valentine’s Day At One of These Haitian Restaurants

By Haitian Times Editorial Staff

Today marks the day to celebrate love. Celebrate the holiday with your loved one while dining on tasty Haitian cuisine.

Mixed Notes Cafe – Elmont, NY

Mixed Notes Café is a family-owned restaurant, bar and catering hall, where guests can simultaneously find a treat for their palate and entertainment for their soul. They specialize in Haitian Cuisines, however, through their adventurous spirit have developed expertise in many other types of dishes, including but not limited to Italian, American, Guyanese and Spanish. They provide an elegant ambience with an eclectic selection of music for your delight.333 Elmont Rd, Elmont, NY 11003

La Caye – Fort Greene, Brooklyn

La Caye brings authentic Haitian cuisine to the heart of Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Its signature flavors hailing from lime, tomato, thyme and habañero, Haitian cuisine is flavorful, aromatic and healthy.35 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Mirelle’s Restaurant – Westbury, NY

Nestled in the historic town of Westbury, Mirelle’s Restaurant & Catering has consistently charmed food lovers with its imaginary blend of continental cuisine served with a caribbean flair. Mirelle’s Restaurant complements its fine culinary offerings with an engaging schedule of live entertainment and dance events. 170 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY 11590